Josh Martin’s four-and-a-half month wait for a new employer is finally over.

The League One title winner with Pompey is back in the game after being snapped up by League Two Notts County.

The winger has signed a short-term contract with the Magpies, who have the potential of providing him with another promotion as Stuart Maynard’s side currently sit fourth in the table ahead of their trip to Morecambe on Saturday.

It’s not clear, though, whether the 23-year-old has been signed in time to feature against Derek Adams’ side or whether he’s match fit, having been keeping his fitness up at the King George V playing fields while searching for a new club.

Martin, who featured eight times for Pompey last season following a successful trial, was released by the Blues at the end of the 2023-24 campaign as the club made preparations for their Championship return.

An unsuccessful trial at Cesc Fabregas’ Como followed in July. And while the former Norwich youngster told The News last week that their was interest from the Scottish Premiership, he remained a free agent and open to offers.

His patience has paid off, though, with Notts County providing Martin with the chance to resurrect his career. And according to Magpies director Richard Montague, they’re delighted to have landed a player of the winger’s calibre.

Montague told the club website: ‘Right up to the end of the transfer window we were interested in adding another attacking option to the squad and, following the long-term injury to Curtis Edwards and with Jodi Jones continuing to be assessed, we felt it was important to take action.

‘To have the opportunity to sign a player of Josh’s pedigree at this stage of the season is fantastic.

‘While he predominantly plays as a winger, we think he has the technical ability to also play more centrally in our system. We have every confidence he can make a positive impact for us between now and January, when this deal expires.’

Martin will be welcomed to Meadow Lane by another former Pompey player, Alex Bass, who has been with the club since June. The keeper has featured seven times for Maynard this season after arriving from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

Haji Mnoga trained with the Magpies in the summer following his Pompey release but has since been snapped up by League Two Salford.