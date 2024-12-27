‘His own behaviour ultimately cost his team’: Watford boss slams John Mousinho and blames him for Portsmouth defeat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Hornets head coach reckons the Blues lost their heads in the late, late loss at Vicarage Road as they reflected the behaviour coming from the away technical area.
Mousinho and Pompey were left fuming at the officials, as they inexplicably gave a penalty for a foul by Freddie Potts on Kwadwo Baah which was clearly outside the box.
That arrived with the visitors having a good place in the game against opposition unbeaten at home this season, thanks to Zak Swanson’s goal and a dogged showing.
The decision led to Mousinho being booked for his protests along with Nico Schmid and Marlon Pack, with a number of flashpoints following.
Baah was sent off after the final whistle for provoking Pompey fans and players, with Mousinho critical of the German’s conduct.
He told the Watford Observer: 'There was a group of players who kept their heads during the second half, and I think that was radiated from our bench.
'And there was a group of players who lost their heads in the second half, and that was radiated from their bench.
'I think that John should maybe look at his own behaviour, and I will deal with Baah internally. I’m disappointed in John’s comments as I thought his own behaviour was what ultimately cost his team in the second half.
'I didn’t want to get into it to be honest, but his conduct on the side is certainly how not to do it.
'I’ve been no angel since the start of the season, and for some games this season, but to come out and hear that John has been commenting on my players is disappointing.'
Cleverley refused to defend Baah for the inflammatory conduct, which saw him pick up a second yellow card and dismissed. He believes the 21-year-old conduct left a ‘bad taste’ from the victory for the Hornets.
Cleverley added: 'This is a season full of first experiences for me, and I was maybe showing my experience as a player.
'You want to win with humility and dignity, and I’ve said before I want all my players to develop, to play in arenas and be under the microscope.
'Baah needs to get used to it, that sort of scrutiny. He’ll get abuse at times and he has to deal with it better. Now he’s learning his lesson the hard way.
'I’m disappointed with that, but I thought he had a great game and if there is one bad taste left from all of it, then it’s his suspension for Sunday. We have to say he deserves it. We’re told as players and coaches that you can’t goad the supporters because of the hostile environment that will cause.'
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.