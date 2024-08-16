‘One in, one out’: boss reveals Portsmouth transfer picture for window’s finale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey will be operating a one in, one out policy over the remainder of the summer transfer window.

But John Mousinho insisted a need to sell players is not a reflection of the Blues’ playing budget being at its limit, over the final fortnight of recruitment.

Instead it’s the necessity to protect Pompey’s stretched squad which is prompting an approach which will not let any players leave until replacements arrive.

The News understands one fringe player was set to depart last week, but that exit has been put on the backburner with virtually all available players involved in the first two games of the season.

Pompey are looking to be active in the final stages of the window which runs until 11pm on Friday, August 30.

Mousinho has indicated four loan spaces in the squad will be filled, with there also the opportunity to spend fees if the right permanent additions can be found.

The likes of Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Gavin Whyte could be moved on if the right opportunities can found for the players.

But with players like Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi, Colby Bishop, Tom McIntyre and Regan Poole out, Pompey’s squad is being stretched.

That has been seen with all of the available players involved in the first two matches, with the exception of transfer-listed Scully.

Mousinho explained how his club’s recruitment will likely pan out over the next fortnight.

He said: ‘I don’t think that (selling players) is going to be restrictive in terms of the budget.

‘It’s not one out, one in at the moment - but it might be one in, one out if that makes sense, the ins aren’t dependent on getting someone out.

‘But we’re not going to let anyone go at the moment until we have players ready to cover that position.

‘Quite possibly (Pompey will look to sell players), but at the moment we don’t have that luxury.

‘We’ve pretty much used all 20 players over Saturday and Tuesday. We’ve needed the lads to contribute as they did, and they contributed really well.

‘So, at the moment, everybody is part of the squad - and a really important part of it, fighting for places.’