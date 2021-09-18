Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez starts today against Cambridge United.

The head coach has made five changes to the side that lost 1-0 at MK Dons last week.

The omission of Clark Robertson is enforced after the captain picked up an injury in training. He’s been replaced by Paul Downing.

Yet the other four are down to the manager himself, with Harrison, Azeez, Ronan Curtis and Mahlon Romeo coming in for John Marquis, Joe Morrell, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Kieron Freeman.

Cowley clearly feels he needed to freshen things up as the Blues go in search of their first win since beating Shrewsbury on August 17.

That was also the last time Pompey scored a goal in the league – hence the decision to go with Harrison up front and Arsenal loanee Azeez, who is handed his debut and is expected to play in the No10 role behind the striker.

And it’s the inclusion of those two which has got fans on Twitter excited.

Here’s some of the comments shared...

@TheChief657: Looking forward to seeing Mikey the Geeze get on the ball today, we need more going forward #Pompey.

@jamesrafter94: Pray to god Azeez does bits #pompey

@scottpompey: Harrison bagging a Brace today #pompey

@RedAndWhiteAlex: Come on Miggy.

@DanLewis1999: Harrison starting… LETS GOOOOO.

@Martin29054886: YESSSSS!!!! At last marquis is on the bench!! I love Harrison hè is our road tot the title!

@benjauimn: harrison is god.