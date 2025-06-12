How Portsmouth’s 2025-26 season-ticket prices compare to Championship rivals - including Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town

By Pepe Lacey
Published 12th Jun 2025, 18:30 BST

Fratton Park season tickets are hot property ahead of Pompey’s second season back in the Championship.

The Fratton faithful have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to Pompey once again, with season tickets in high demand.

The Blues have reported just under 14,600 seats have been snapped up by supporters, which has been capped at 15,000.

A seat-move period will get underway on Friday but there are 3,300 fans currently on the waiting list, with those at the front of the queue offered the opportunity to snap up remaining season tickets.

There is plenty of excitement building ahead of the new campaign, with half a dozen new clubs set to visit PO4 next term. Wrexham and Brimingham were promoted from League One, along with Charlton Athletic, who recently won the play-off final.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United lost to Sunderland in the Championship contest at Wembley and will remain in the second-tier next term.

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton will make the trip to Fratton Park after their relegations from the Premier League.

To watch the Blues in the Championship next term, the cheapest adult ticket at PO4 is currently priced at £496, which can be purchased for seats in the Fratton End, Milton End as well as on the wings of the North and South stands.

It will set supporters back a further £518 should they renew their seats in the centre of the North and South stands.

But how do those fares compare to the Blues’ rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the cheapest adult prices of every Championship club to have released their season ticket figures so far ahead of the new campaign.

Here’s where Pompey rank.

How Pompey's cheapest adult season-ticket price compares to Championship rivals.

1. Championship's cheapest season tickets

How Pompey's cheapest adult season-ticket price compares to Championship rivals. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262.

2. QPR

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294.

3. Preston North End

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294. | Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299.

4. Blackburn Rovers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299. | Getty Images

