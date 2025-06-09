The Blues are again capping season ticket sales at 15,000 due to Fratton Park’s capacity

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Cullen insists Pompey are exploring ways to address their spiralling season ticket waiting list.

And that includes the possibility of introducing more seats at Fratton Park - in addition to long-running plans for the North Stand’s expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have reported almost 14,600 season ticket renewals so far - with a cap of 15,000 once again in place.

With the waiting list now topping 3,300, those supporters at the front of the queue will be offered the opportunity to snap up remaining season tickets.

Biggest home crowds for 57 years

Last term Pompey registered an average league attendance of 20,263 upon their Championship return, representing their highest crowds for 57 years.

However, with a Fratton Park capacity of around 21,000 and an escalating season ticket waiting list, supply worryingly cannot meet rising demand among supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey chief executive Cullen told The News: ‘Once the latest process is completed, there will be a small number of season tickets available for those at the head of the waiting list.

‘The waiting list is currently at 3,300 and continues to grow, although a number of season ticket holders - for one reason or another - aren’t able to renew for the following season.

Fratton Park last season recorded its highest average league attendance for 57 years. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It might look like a dim and distant opportunity at the moment, but I encourage people to join the waiting list because it gets you in place. That figure will come down as a good number are able to take up the remaining number of seats.

‘We are again capping it at 15,000 this year, otherwise it will deny people who aren’t able to buy a season ticket or can casually attend only a few games a season. We still want them to have that opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you take out the away tickets of about 2,100 for each game, that will give us roughly around 4,000 to sell as walk ups on a match day.

‘Every seat is important’

‘We’re also continuing to look at other areas where we can get a few more hundred seats into different places. There are definitely some options we can explore.

‘The bigger opportunity obviously comes from the North Stand in terms of getting the capacity well beyond where we are.

‘However, if we move the gantry in the corner of the North Stand, for example, it might release another 20-30 seats - and every seat is important.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More No happy homecoming to Fratton Park for one of Portsmouth's own after Crystal Palace exit

Last season saw home league attendances averaging in excess of 20,000 for just the fourth time since 1959.

Fratton bridge feasibility study

As ever, key to an expanded Fratton Park will be extending the North Stand - however, that hinges on the construction of a new footbridge from Fratton station unlocking development in the area.

And a feasibility study, partly funded by Pompey owners Tornante, continues to progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullen added: ‘The feasibility study is halfway through its process at the moment. We expect to get the full report and the full results. We are involved in all the process meetings, so receive regular updates.

‘The final report will be given to us and the stakeholders at the end of the year.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Infamous Pompey enigma returns to non-league after Football League comeback cut short