Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have seen several players leave the club during the last month – but how have they fared since?

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues went on a strong recruitment drive during the January transfer window, with a good blend of experience and youth added to their ranks. Both Isaac Hayden and Rob Atkinson have a good amount of experience in the Championship with Newcastle United and Bristol City respectively and were among the first to arrive. Both have made good early impressions and if Pompey are to stay up then their signings will have no doubt helped the Blues achieve their goal.

Pompey have been shopping in Australia over the last few transfer windows, too, and signed two players with bags of potential. Thomas Waddingham arrived having also attracted interest from QPR and Sheffield Wednesday and marked his debut with a goal against West Brom. It’s the other Australian signing, Hayden Matthews, who is getting more of a look in, though, with the centre-back slotting in at the heart of the Blues defence in the absence of Conor Shaughnessy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other signings include Cohen Bramall, who has played at this level before, as well as Adil Aouchiche, who has a point to prove after falling down the pecking order at Sunderland. Ben Killip and Kaide Gordon arrived on deadline day, with the latter making his debut against Sheffield United.

A series of incomings meant that several players had to find new homes to make way for the January arrivals. Those who did leave either had a bit-part role in the team or weren't in the first-team picture.

Here are the eight players who have left Pompey over the course of the last month, either on loan or permanently, and how they are getting on for their new clubs.

Elias Sorensen - Valerenga

Danish forward Sorensen had already played for two clubs in the 2024/25 season, which limited where he could go next Norwegian side Valerenga have a different footballing calendar to English teams with their campaign running from March to November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sorensen was only at Fratton Park from August to January and scored one goal in 13 appearances. He's signed a four-year deal with Valerenga, so he hopes his stay is longer than it was at Pompey. As the Norweigan season hasn't started yet, he's still just in pre-season. His new club played Skeid who are a division below them in the pyramid and won 5-2 with Sorensen featuring. Their matches are currently being played in an indoor dome due to the wintery conditions in Scandinavia.

Ben Stevenson - Cambridge United

Signed in the 2023/24 season but left with only 12 appearances to his name. The 27-year-old featured four times during last year’s title-winning campaign and mainly played in the cup competitions.

After being out in the cold for the majority of last season, he played against Millwall in the Carabao Cup and had a cameo appearance off the bench against Luton Town. That’s as far as his involvement with Pompey goes though as he was later omitted from the 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL.

It was decided that Stevenson would be released early from his contract and allowed to join League One strugglers Cambridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s signed a short-term deal at the Abbey Stadium and will have to impress a new manager after Garry Monk left the club on Sunday. Stevenson has so far played four games for the U’s, though only one of those has been as a starter as he builds his match fitness up again after not playing much football.

Will Norris - Wycombe Wanderers

Another player that departed at the later stages of the winter transfer window. Norris was a key part of last season’s title-winning team and started this year between the sticks but was displaced by Nicolas Schmid following the 6-1 defeat to Stoke City.

Wycombe Wanderers are challenging for promotion and Norris arrived at a time when they appointed Mike Dodds after spending weeks searching for a replacement for Matt Bloomfield. Norris started the FA Cup game against Preston North End, losing on penalties but keeping a clean sheet whilst he was in between the sticks for the recent 1-1 draw with Crawley Town.

Owen Moxon left Pompey for Stockport. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Owen Moxon - Stockport County

A surprise departure on deadline day. There was a feeling he could leave but if he stayed then no one would have minded. Play-off chasing Stockport County though wanted Moxon and he was a player that had been wanted for a long time by the Hatters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old penned an emotional message to the club and despite only spending a year at Fratton Park, he described wining the title as one of the highlights of his career. Moxon has so far played three games for Stockport with his debut coming from the bench before earning two consecutive starts. He has yet to register a goal or an assist but so far he is unbeaten.

Tom Lowery - Crewe Alexandra

A player who has struggled with injury during his time at the club. The 27-year-old missed a large chunk of last season and hasn’t featured much in Mousinho’s plans. There was an appearance against Millwall in the Carabao Cup in between the games against Leeds United and Luton but that was as far as his involvement went this season.

Lowery was signed from Crewe Alexandra and he has returned to the Railwaymen on loan. He’s so far played in four matches with the first two coming as a substitute and then after that he has had two starts. Lowery is still yet to taste victory at Crewe since returning to Gresty Road but they are still inside the play-off places.

Anthony Scully - Colchester United

Spent the first half of the season on loan at Colchester under Danny Cowley but returned to his parent club to have a plate removed from his ankle following an injury. He was only back for a couple of weeks with Colchester deciding to re-sign him. He’s not yet made an appearance for Colchester since the start of November but could appear for them in their end-of-season run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom McIntyre - Charlton Athletic

The arrivals of Atkinson and Matthews put Tom McIntyre further down the pecking order. McIntyre wasn’t involved at the start of the campaign but then had a run in the side from September to mid-December.

He’s still waiting to make his debut for Charlton. He was an unused substitute against Stevenage but then hasn’t been in the match day squad against Peterborough United or Birmingham City.

Sammy Silvera - Blackpool

After finding game time hard to come by at Fratton Park, the Aussie winger will no doubt be pleased with how his Blackpool loan is shaping up so far. The Middlesbrough loanee has alreat racked up six appearances for the League One side and scored in the Seasider’s 2-2 draw with Charlton at the beginning of February. Silvera, who failed to score for the Blues during his Fratton Park stay, also has an assist to his name - something he also failed to do during his time on the south coast.

For your next Pompey read: Brutal message to controversial ex-Portsmouth, Charlton and West Ham man after transfer turns sour