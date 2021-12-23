The forward is Pompey’s top goalscorer in all competitions this season, and has risen in prominence under Danny Cowley.

By netting 10 goals already this term, he’s matched his highest season total in royal blue – and is one shy of a career best.

The 25-year-old has been The Blues’ most consistent presence in front of goal this term, due to John Marquis’ and George Hirst’s stuttering form at various stages.

The latter has scored two goals during his loan arrival from Leicester, but has performed well in recent weeks.

Former Doncaster striker Marquis has lost his place to the 22-year-old, after scoring four goals in 20 appearances in 2021-22.

And Harness has netted four more than the pair have combined - highlighting his importance to the Blues.

Marcus Harness is on the verge of the most prolific campaign of his career. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

And he ended a brief three-game drought with the first in the club’s 2-0 victory over Morecambe at the beginning of December.

This brought him to double figures for this season, which is equal to his highest Blues tally - and clear of his Burton best.

His most productive season in yellow and black saw him score six goals in 2018-19, including a hat-trick against Rochdale – prompting Kenny Jackett to bring him to Fratton Park.

He then continued his progress during his maiden south coast season by bagging nine goals, including the opener in the 1-1 play-off second leg draw with Oxford United.

Harness then went one better across 2020-21 with the first double-figure return of his career, but couldn’t spearhead the club back into the top-six.

The 25-year-old’s glistening form this term has already caught the eye of suitors in the Championship.

And Harness will certainly have one eye on smashing his Pompey record.