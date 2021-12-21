Popular EFL Twitter page The 72 (@The72) have forwarded their top third tier side so far this season.And Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo and Marcus Harness all make the cut for the all-star XI.It’s no surprise to see the trio receive the recognition, with all three in outstanding form so far this term for Danny Cowley’s side.Gavin Bazunu has been a revelation after linking up on loan from Manchester City, and has received widespread praise for both his keeping skills and ability to get Pompey on the front foot with the ball at feet.Romeo has made the starting spot his own on the right side of defence, since joining from Millwall on transfer deadline day.And Harness has been in outstanding form of late, returning nine goals in 16 games to catch the attention of Championship clubs including Blackburn.The trio have certainly been the standout players for Cowley’s men this term, along with super consistent Sean Raggett.No club have more players than Pompey in the XI, although both Sunderland and MK Dons have two who make the grade.Unsurprisingly, it’s midfield duo Scott Twine and Matt O’Riley who make the cut from the Dons.Twine, who was linked with a summer move to Fratton Park from Swindon, was named League One player of the month for November after contributing to seven goals in four appearances.O’Riley was named the EFL’s young player of the month for November and is seen as one of the division’s brightest talents.Dan Neil had made the breakthrough at Sunderland this term with 27 appearances under his belt, while Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead is in flying form with five goals in as many games.Rotherham’s Michael Ihiekwe, Ipswich’s George Edmundson, Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson and Bolton’s Oladapo Afalayan complete the ultimate team.