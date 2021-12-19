That’s the belief of The News’ Sam Cox, who thinks the Blues will be desperate to maintain his services this winter.

The former Burton forward is the club’s top goalscorer this season with 10 in all competitions, and has found the consistency to his game many were calling for.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this term, the 25-year-old had been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers, but speculation has cooled in recent weeks.

When asked if the club may consider an offer for Harness on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cox said: ‘I would have to say no.

‘He’s been a huge source of goals this season with the strikers struggling this term. Although George Hirst’s performance have been very good, he hasn’t scored the goals that perhaps those performances have warranted.

‘It would have to take a significant bid for Pompey to consider it. If that bid does come in I think they would have no choice but to if they’re able to reinvest that money in replacing his goals and what he does.

It would take a ‘significant bid’ to prize Marcus Harness away from Pompey this January. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

‘This season has been Harness’ best run of consistent form in a Pompey shirt. But as we know of that inconsistency in his past then it may be beneficial to cash in.

‘From the Blues point-of-view they know what they have, and Danny Cowley will feel he can get the best out of him for a longer period of time.’

However, Pompey do have a option to trigger an extension within his current deal.

Cox continued: ‘It’s worth remembering Harness’ contract is expiring at the end of the season but they can trigger an extension on that.

‘But there may be a feeling where they can trigger it and then look at suitors in the summer depending on where the Blues finish in the league.

‘The main consensus for the club would be not to sell in my opinion, with both strikers struggling to find their form in front of goal.’