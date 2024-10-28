Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harvey Blair has been reminding the Fratton faithful why Pompey splashed the cash on his services in the summer.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Liverpool youngster, who’s missed the Blues’ past three games as he recovers from illness, has posted a video on social media that showcases the attacking talent that should have Blues fans sitting on the edges of their seats.

The footage is a montage of clips taken from a behind-closed-doors Pompey friendly against Fulham during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 64-second reel on X, formerly Twitter, the exciting 21-year-old can be seen demonstrating his undoubted skills as he attacks the Cottagers defence with pace, confidence, trickery, close-ball technique and swagger to prove he can really make his mark on this season’s Championship and put the fear of God into defenders.

There have been glimpses of it already this season, with the Anfield academy product featuring seven times for Pompey since his £300,000 switch in August. However, there’s been a craving for more, with six of those outings coming from the bench. Blair’s only start came against Stoke - a game that everyone wants to forget after the Blues ran out sorry 6-1 losers.

The Huddersfield-born winger has plenty of competition as he battles for more regular game time. Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen and Paddy Lane are all vying for places in the Pompey attack. But with the Fratton Park outfit struggling to make their mark in the second tier to date, Lang is probably the only nailed-on starter.

Pompey are next in action on Saturday, when they travel to Hull. Blair will be keen tobe involved. And if he demonstrates some of the tekkers in training this week that he showcased against Fulham, his inclusion will hopefully provide the spark that John Mousinho’s side clearly need as they sit bottom of the table.

Commenting under the post, which has been watched more than 60,000 times, @Tim562262330958 wrote: ‘Where was Mr Flair yesterday? Jeez we need some of this’.