Hull City seal £35m Premier League deal as Leeds United agree £2.5m transfer exit

Pompey’s Championship rivals enjoy huge cash flow as Blues enjoy Croatian training

Portsmouth are currently undergoing their warm-weather training camp in Pula, Croatia, with the squad’s latest additions benefiting from the opportunity to bond with the League One-winning squad ahead of August 10.

While many Blues fans had been hopeful that more new faces had been heading to Pula with John Mousinho, the Fratton Park head coach has assured the club’s faithful not to fear with more transfer business in the pipeline.

As we await potential news on new arrivals in PO4, here is the latest from Pompey’s Championship rivals...

Hull City agree £35m Premier League deal

Hull City are set to part ways with both Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene in a £35 million double deal with Ipswich beating the likes of West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona to their signatures.

According to Football Insider, 23-year-old Greaves is to undergo his medical on Monday (8 July) after agreeing a five-year contract with the Tractor Boys. The centre-back was a formidable centre-back stalwart for Ipswich, aiding the club to finish second in the Championship and achieve back-to-back promotion.

Meanwhile, talks have reportedly also progressed overnight with the 22-year-old Philogene who scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances for the Tigers last campaign.

Ipswich have already completed the club-record signing of Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea, following his successful loan spell, as well as bringing in the former Irons star Ben Johnson on a free transfer. However, Kieran McKenna is continuing to look for reinforcements as the Tractor Boys prepare for their Premier League campaign.

McKenna has targeted young players to improve his squad so far this summer, and with Greaves and Philogene 22 and 23 respectively, this trend looks set to continue.

Leeds star heads to Spain for £2.5m

Leeds are said to have accepted a bid of around £2.5 million for the Spanish defender Diego Llorente from Real Betis. According to Marca’s print edition, initial rejected Betis’ first bid last week but it would not seem an improved deal has been agreed with the Elland Road star now set to make the switch to La Liga.

The Spanish 30-year-old spent the last 19 months on loan in the Serie A with Roma. However, with the player now keen on moving back to his home country, it appears his journey with the Elland Road club is now permanently over.

The defender first joined Leeds in 2020 for a reported fee of £18 million and he has since gone on to make over 50 league appearances for the club. In January 2023, Llorente headed to AS Roma on loan, with an option to buy clause, and while the latter option was not triggered, the centre-back headed back to the Italian capital for the 2023/24 campaign.