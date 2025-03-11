John Westwood has pledged not to change the way he dresses, despite being refused entry at Luton Town for wearing clown shoes.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey fan has long been a distinctive figure at football matches, courtesy of his choice of clothing and use of a cow bell.

However, the 61-year-old was prevented from attending the Blues’ recent 1-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road by a steward, on account of his unusual footwear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been asked to remove his hat and wig in order for a search to take place, Westwood claims he was then told to take off his clown shoes - or he wouldn’t be allowed in.

Footage of the ensuing argument was captured on TikTok by ropompeyman and has subsequently gone viral, attracting almost 350,000 views on Facebook.

Westwood, who regrets swearing at the steward concerned, instead sat in his minibus until the end of the game, before returning to Petersfield when his fellow fans had come back from the match.

The Blues are next on their travels to Preston on Saturday, although he’s adamant he won’t be forced into dressing differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westwood told The News: ‘It’s just bonkers. The Luton steward asked me what I had in my shoes, I told him my feet.

‘Considering how I dress, I get lots of this week in, week out. Normally I laugh it off, but when he told me I had to take my boots off to be let in, I lost it. I was frustrated, they were picking on me. What a jobsworth.

John Westwood was refused entry into Pompey's match with Luton over the clown's shoes he wears to matches. | None

‘When I realised they weren’t going to let me in, I threw my boots into the middle of the road. To be honest, I’m more annoyed at myself for reacting, I was angry with myself.

‘If I hadn't lost it, I would have taken my shoes off. I’m so used to it and for some reason I reacted. I shouldn’t have sworn, that was wrong. Usually I comply and laugh it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It won’t stop me dressing up, though. I’m doing nothing wrong. I love Pompey and it’s just an extension of my passion. I’m no different in passion to anyone else, people do things in different ways when they support a club. If everyone acted the same it would be boring.

‘If I look stupid, so what? Who cares about fashion and what you wear, it’s about being an individual - and I won’t stop being an individual just because people don’t think it’s right.

John Westwood pictured at his footballing home. | The News

‘Society these days doesn't want people to be different, they want everyone to be the same. I will never do that. You take the character away and it becomes boring. Everyone should be able to express their individuality, that’s what makes life fun.

‘As long as you’re not causing anyone else any harm, if you’re just taking the mickey out of yourself, what harm does it do? Why would people complain about that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I know I’m making a bit of a fool of myself, I like acting the fool and having a laugh, but it’s part of my passion. If I want to be different, then I will be.’

Westwood’s clown shoes have been a regular part of his costume for more than 20 years, having bought them for £300 off the internet from America, with an additional £40 import duty.

He is no stranger to controversy, having totalled five months of bans from football in the 2022-23 season, with offences including entering the Fratton End ladies toilets at half-time.

John Westwood meeting a star-struck young fan at the November 2018 FA Cup clash with non-league Maidenhead | None

Westwood, who owns The Petersfield Bookshop, subsequently admitted he was a ‘dinosaur’ during an interview with The News - and vowed to change his ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to Pompey matches in August 2023 and was at Fratton Park on Sunday to cheer on John Mousinho’s men in their superb 1-0 victory over Championship leaders Leeds.

He added: ‘I’d had a few drinks at Luton, like I do every match, but I wasn’t drunk, not in the slightest.

‘I’d never had trouble at Luton before this. I remember when there was a time at Liverpool in the Premier League, when they searched my boots before letting me in.

‘At Morecambe, I was told I had to wear trainers for health and safety reasons, so I put on some Pompey ones I had with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve had this for 20-30 years. I know if I react then they’ll have every excuse not to let me in, but unfortunately the red mist came down and I wasn’t allowed to watch the Luton game.’

Luton Town declined to comment when contacted by The News.