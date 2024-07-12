Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Schwarzer believes Pompey new-boy Sammy Silvera has the attributes to follow in the footsteps of some of Australia’s finest footballing exports.

The former keeper claims the 23-year-old, who has moved to Fratton Park on loan from Middlesbrough for the season, can join the likes of Harry Kewell, Tim Cahill, Mark Viduka and Mark Bosnich and become a household name in the Premier League.

Schwarzer, 51, knows himself what it takes to become a leading figure in the world’s best league, having featured for Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and Leiceter in England’s top flight.

Now he believes Silvera, who moved to the Riverside Stadium from Central Coast Mariners last season before heading to Pompey this summer for a year, can be among the next generation of Australians to make it big here.

When asked on Jeff Stelling’s Football’s Greatest podcast, who will be the Premier League’s next Australian stars, Schwarzer initially said Leicester’s Harry Souttar. However, he then added Silvera, plus Riley McGree, who is also on Boro’s books.

He said: ‘Riley McGree is a really good player. I like him at Middlesbrough. I think he's done really well there. He's someone I think could make that step up, whether that's at Middlesbrough or elsewhere. I think he's done really, really well.

‘Silvera is at Middlesbrough as well. He's only just signed last summer and he's done really well. He's had a lot more game time than probably maybe even he thought he would have got to begin with. He chipped in with some goals as well and is now very much involved with the national team. So, I'm excited to see where he goes because I think he's really good.’

Silvera moved to Boro from the Coasties in 2023 for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000. In his first season at the Riverside, he featured in 42 games in all competitions as injuries mounted for manager Michael Carrick.

The forward has been allowed to move to the Blues, where he’ll be guaranteed more game time this season, to continue his development.

Pompey fans should get their first look at the winger when John Mousinho takes his side to Gosport Borough on Tuesday night for their first pre-season friendly of 2024.