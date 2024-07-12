Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘We probably want around 5-6 new players across various positions’.

Those are the words of sporting director Rich Hughes after he was asked by The News this week what else lies in wait for Pompey transfer-wise.

So far, the Blues have brought in five recruits ahead of their Championship return, with Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann, Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera (on loan) all arriving following the opening of the transfer window on June 14.

But with just four weeks standing between now and the season-opener against Leeds United on August 10, there’s much more still to be done for Pompey to be competitive in the second tier.

According to Hughes, focus will centre on strengthening the Blues’ goalkeeping, centre-back, right-back, central midfield and No10 options.

But why are these five specific positions still priority areas and what will Pompey be looking for specifically? We took a look at Pompey’s current options to find out.

Goalkeeper

Current options: Will Norris, Jordan Archer, Toby Steward.

Verdict: On paper, the Blues have an impressive portfolio of players here. Will Norris will remain as No1 after an impressive maiden campaign at Fratton Park, while the vastly experienced Archer will provide depth and know-how if called upon. Youngster Steward remains highly-rated at Fratton Park, with the Blues in no rush to throw him into the deep end. Instead, they want to give him time and space to develop his undoubted ability, with another loan this season expected. With that in mind, Pompey want a third keeper to provide additional cover for when Stewards departs.

Right-back

Current options: Jordan Williams, Terry Devlin.

Joe Rafferty’s departure on a free transfer this summer ensured Pompey needed to improve significantly on what they had here previously - a task made even more difficult by the fact the former Preston man was hugely popular among the Fratton faithful.

The Blues’ swoop for former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams has had a mixed response. But from what The News has witnessed from the 24-year-old during our near week-long stay with John Mousinho & Co in Croatia, Williams is the real deal and an athletic player who will certainly add significant strength to this particular department.

The question that remains, though, is where does the cover come from and who steps up when there’s a need to rotate?

Devlin has been mentioned and there’s no doubt the midfielder would give it his best if he were asked to step into right-back again, like he did in League One. However, the Championship is a totally different level and Pompey can’t afford to gamble in such a key area.

They also need someone to really push Williams every week - a role Zak Swanson could perform, especially if he has a point to prove after the Blues declined to trigger an option on his contract. Talks continue, though, which point to a resolution and Pompey announcing, effectively, another new signing.

Centre-back

Current options: Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Ryley Tower, Tom McIntyre.

There’s clearly already strength in his department but the simple truth is - two of the above missed large chunks of last season through injury (Poole and McIntyre), while a third (Towler) wasn’t able to break into Pompey’s League One title-winning squad. Therefore, all of a sudden, the need to strengthen here becomes increasingly urgent.

Shaughnessy is nailed on to start against Leeds on day one of the season, but there’s huge doubts who his defensive partner will be. Poole is back training after his ACL injury, but still has work to do to get to the level of a Championship starter. McIntyre has returned to full fitness after fracturing his ankle on his Blues debut, but is considered more of a rotational option. Meanwhile, it looks like Towler could go out on loan to continue his development, despite his impressive showing on the final day of last season.

What Pompey really want is a guaranteed lead-from-the-front starter, someone who will compliment Shaughnessy, and a player who won’t shirk the responsibility of representing Pompey in the Championship. Sean Raggett 2.0, with a bit more comfort on the ball, ideally!

Centre-midfield

Current options: Marlon Pack, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery, Ben Stevenson, Reuben Swann, Owen Moxon.

Pompey clearly have plenty of options in the middle of the park, especially when there’s traditionally just two midfield spots needing to be filled on a match-day starting XI.

Yet, what’s important here is the quality at John Mousinho’s disposal - not the quantity. And it’s clear that this is an area that still needs attention between now and the close of the transfer window.

It was imperative that the Blues retained the services of captain and team leader Pack over the summer. However, of equal importance is the need to bolster what’s already in the building and with Joe Morrell’s departure confirmed.

Despite the undoubted potential of Devlin and Moxon, and the return of Lowery from injury, Pompey still look lightweight in this area - and that’s even before injuries, which were a real problem last year, kick in.

The Championship battleground is an uncompromising, tough environment and takes no prisoners. This is a department that could do with two new additions - not just the one - to operate at a high level week-in, week-out.

No10/attacking midfielder

Current options: Callum Lang, Gavin Whyte, Christian Saydee.

No disrespect to any of the above, but if Pompey want to break down Championship defences, cause opponents havoc and create pathways for the likes of Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi to thrive, then extra quality is needed - and fast. It’s as simple as that.