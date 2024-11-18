Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brett Pitman has sealed an eye-catching return to AFC Portchester.

The Wessex League premier division leaders have taken steps to solidify their position, by bringing the former Pompey striker back to the OnSite Group Stadium.

And boss Gavin Spurway will be hopeful Pitman will continue his outrageous goalscoring form, in what is shaping up into a memorable season for his side.

Pitman’s return to the club he smashed in 50 goals for in the 2022-23 season was confirmed on Saturday, as he was named as sub for the ‘El Creekio’ showdown with Fareham Town.

The 36-year-old left the bench 14 minutes from time, as Portchy extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points with a memorable 3-1 win.

The match was played out in front of a record Wessex League crowd of 1,630, and the hope is the Royals’ appeal will only increase from having Pitman back in the building.

Pitman started the campaign with Baffins Milton Rovers where the goals flowed for him, as they have done throughout his playing career.

He moved on from the PMC Stadium, however and has been appearing for Shaftesbury in the Southern One division one south.

But it’s Portchester who will be looking to use the arch poacher to capitalise on powerful form, which has seen them win their past eight outings and lose once in the league this season.

They would have no doubt opened their chequebook to make that happen, as they show ambitions of building on the strong progress made at the club in recent seasons.

Pitman, of course, made his mark at Pompey in emphatic style as he smashed in 25 goals in his maiden campaign at Fratton Park after joining from Ipswich for the 2017-18 season.

That saw the man from Jersey become the first Blues player since Svetoslav Todorov in 2003 to break the 20-goal barrier, with his total Fratton haul 42 goals from 99 appearances.

Pitman stepped down to the ninth tier in his first spell with Portchy two years ago, after plundering 194 goals in 611 league and cup appearances for the likes of Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Bournemouth during an impressive professional career.