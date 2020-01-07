Have your say

Injured Pompey midfielder Ross McCrorie has joined up with Glasgow Rangers for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

The on-loan Scotland under-21 international was in the Gers party that flew to the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The Scottish Premiership side will spend six days at the world-renowned Nad al Sheba Sports Complex, with a game against Uzbekistani Super League champions Lokomotiv Tashkent scheduled for Saturday.

That’s the same day the Blues host AFC Wimbledon in League One – and a potential date Pompey had identified for McCrorie’s return from a hamstring problem.

The highly-rated youngster picked up the injury in the first half of the Blues’ pre-Christmas victory over Ipswich at Fratton Park on December 21.

Ross McCrorie is on loan at Pompey from Glasgow Rangers. Picture: Graham Hunt

It was the same injury that ruled him out for nearly a month in November.

But the set-back was not as bad as first feared, with the Blues believing he’d be back in 2-3 weeks.

This is not the first time McCrorie has linked up with his parent club while he recovers from injury.

He returned to Ibrox for a scan and an initial assessment on the injured hamstring he picked up against Southend on November 5.

McCrorie, who has made 15 appearances for Pompey this season, was signed in the summer on a season-long loan.

However, Rangers have an early recall option they are able to take up during the January transfer window.

Kenny Jackett told The News in December that he was keen for Gers ace to see out the season at Fratton Park.

In his absence, the Blues have added to their midfield ranks with the loan signing of Barnsley midfielder Cameron McCeehan until the end of the season.