All you need to know as Pompey welcome league leaders Leeds on Sunday.

When is Pompey v Leeds?

John Mousinho’s men take on Daniel Farke’s table-topping side at Fratton Park on Sunday, with the action set to get underway at 12pm.

Can I get tickets?

There are very few tickets remaining on the club website, with single seats only available in certain areas of the ground. At the time of writing, there are only purchasable seats in block NUG in the North Stand upper, block SA in the South Stand upper and block MS in the Milton End.

Meanwhile, Leeds quickly sold out their 2,171-seat allocation as the Elland Road faithful make their first trip to Fratton Park since 2012. There was some frustration from Whites fans and Daniel Farke with the game being moved from Saturday afternoon to Sunday after tickets had already gone on sale.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Pompey will welcome the league leaders in front of the TV cameras, with supporters not at Fratton Park having a choice of viewing.

The fixture will be played live on Sky Sports Football as coverage gets underway from 11.30am. With more than half-an-hour’s worth of build-up, there will be studio analysis, pundit opinions, interviews as well as reaction after the game.

For fans who don’t have Sky Sports, they can tune into the action by purchasing a NOW TV day pass for £14 and will also have a selection of Sky’s 11 other sports channels.

The fixture at Fratton Park will also be played free-to-air, with ITV also holding rights to broadcast selected Championship matches, with the agreement starting at the turn of the year.

This will see supporters given the opportunity to watch the fixture on ITV1 from 11.30am and can catch all the build-up, live action and reaction with pundits and analysis. Meanwhile, fans who are on the go can stream the game on ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The News will also be providing extensive online coverage, with team news, live blog, match report, player ratings as well as player and manager reaction stories throughout the afternoon.

Team news

After last weekend’s defeat to Luton, John Mousinho announced Hayden Matthews will miss the rest of the season after requiring ankle surgery, while defensive partner Rob Atkinson will also be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a calf issue.

The duo join Conor Shaughnessy, Jordan Williams, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Callum Lang and Paddy Lane in missing the contest as injuries continue to hamper the Blues squad.

There is some positive news, however, with January arrival Thomas Waddingham set to return to the squad following a calf problem. This has forced the 19-year-old to remain out for the Blues’ previous five games after featuring in his opening two fixtures following his switch to Brisbane Roar in the transfer window.

Leeds will be without Ethan Ampadu, who continues his recovery from an ankle issue. The Whites opted against surgery for the Welsh international in a bid to feature again this season.

Striker Patrick Bamford is also a doubt following a hamstring injury picked up on New Year's Day. The 30-year-old was given a return date of March so it is unclear whether he will be included in the squad.

Front man Mateo Joseph is another of Farke’s squad to potentially miss the trip to Fratton Park, while Max Wober won’t be fit in time.

Referee

Robert Jones is going to be the man in the middle at Fratton Park and will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Neil Davies.

The official has taken charge of 16 Premier League games this season, with this Sunday’s game the 37-year-old’s third Championship contest this term.

