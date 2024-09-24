Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘I’m still SEETHING.’ ‘Looks well off it’. ‘Cost us big time’.

This is just some of the printable social media rage that has been heading Matt Ritchie’s way ever since his costly late error in Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley on Saturday.

It’s far removed from the general positivity that flowed following the Blues Academy product’s free transfer move from Newcastle United in the summer, which saw the 35-year-old return to Fratton Park after more than a decade away.

But it shows how things can quickly change and how easily frustrations can boil over, especially if it’s at the expense of vital Pompey points.

There’s no doubt the experienced Ritchie will know the error of his ways, after his backheel cheaply handed Burnley possession of the ball in the seconds before their 94th-minute winner at Turf Moor.

A ‘furious’ John Mousinho made his thoughts clear when speaking to The News at the final whistle - so it’s safe to assume he did the same when speaking to all his players in the changing room afterwards, too.

However, The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, believes some of the criticism that’s been aimed at Ritchie since on social media has been unfair. Yes, a mistake was made at a crucial stage - but he insists it doesn’t mean Ritchie is all of a sudden ‘a bad player’.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, Allen set out his case for the under-fire Gosport-born ace. He said: ‘I’ve not watched it (the goal) back since. I dare not watch it back because I knew at the time (it would prove costly).

‘Some of the highlights don’t go back to the initial move that led to the second goal, but for some reason Ritchie decided to be clever, tried a back pass to Jordan Wiliams, which was intercepted quite comfortably, the cross has come from the right and Josh Brownhill obviously finished it.

‘At the time I was like “What are you doing?” and before the goal went in it was obvious, you could see it - it was poor.

‘I was watching Ritchie as the ball went in and you could see him walking away, shaking his head - he knew!

‘He doesn’t need to be told. So let’s not have a go at him constantly and pick him out for abuse as some have on Twitter.

‘It was his fault for the goal. It simply was. He shouldn’t have done the backheel - he’s 35 years old, most likely the oldest player on the pitch, an experienced pro.

‘He’s not aplayer, who’s full of tricks and turns at the most in-opportune moment which is what we’ve seen down through the years with various players at football clubs. He’s not your Lualua either, trying silly tricks. It’s Matt Ritchie - he’s experienced, he knows the game, he’s an experienced pro and he just did a silly backheel when Pompey just needed to clear the ball.

‘It doesn’t make Matt Ritchie a bad player, it doesn’t make him a bad signing!’

Ritchie’s error wasn’t the only costly mistake made by a senior member of the Pompey squad on Saturday. Marlon Pack was also at fault for the Clarets’ equaliser as he gave Burnley substitute Jeremy Sarmiento far too much space to shoot from the edge of the Blues’ penalty area.

Allen added: ‘Players make mistakes, but they’re the sort of mistakes senior pros shouldn’t be making.

‘With Marlon, he wasn’t tight enough - but that happens in football, regardless of age, experience and talent. We see it all the time.

‘But it doesn’t make them bad people, it doesn’t mean they don’t love Pompey, it doesn’t mean they’re not giving their all for the team.’