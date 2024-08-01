Portsmouth faithful handed further proof that former Newcastle United forward is Fratton Park bound
The News revealed on Wednesday that the forward had already said goodbye to his Esbjerg team-mates ahead of travelling to England to undergo a medical and complete a move in the region of 300,000 - 400,000 euros.
It’s understood the prolific front man boarded a flight to these shores yesterday.
Since then, though, sources close to the deal have gone quiet. Not in a bad way, however. Instead, seeing no need to remain in contact as the formalities of the transfer are completed.
That doesn’t quench the thirst for information. But thanks to some alternative means of information gathering, the Fratton faithful have been provided with yet more proof that Sorensen is Blues bound.
And it’s all thanks to the player’s partner, who’s privacy we’ll respect at this time. Indeed, it’s come to light that she has started following Pompey on Instagram - which is hardly a random act or something of pure coincidence.
The move hasn’t been reciprocated by the club, while Sorensen himself hasn’t decided to follow the Blues on social media. But that’s hardly surprising with neither party looking to give too much away to prying eyes when it comes to transfer business.
Pompey have already made six signings this summer ahead of their Championship return. Everything points to Sorensen being their seventh, with a little bit of help from his partner!
