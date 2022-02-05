The Kassam Stadium fixture was held up for more than 15 minutes following the matter which saw a member of the U’s staff pick up a head injury in the tunnel area.

He also denied any of his squad were involved, despite the bad-tempered match itself seeing 11 yellow cards and one red handed out by referee Samuel Barrott.

The sending off happened 16 minutes into the game, with Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell dismissed for his challenge on Cameron Brannagan.

Yet, joining Cowley in keeping everyone in suspense as to what actually happened, opposite number Robinson said there was no hostility to the incident.

Although, the use of the term ‘tremendous’ in his explanation does little to dampen suspicion.

When asked by the Oxford Mail was happened, Robinson simply said: ‘Someone fell and just banged their head.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson

‘It was nothing, there was no tremendous malice in that.’

The second half resumed shortly after 4.25pm – after Barrott called time on the first period at 3.54pm.