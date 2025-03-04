John Mousinho believes Terry Devlin’s in-season contract deal is fully warranted.

And the Pompey pinpointed the Northern Irish battler’s emergence as a Championship-level operator, as a major factor in handing him new terms.

The Blues confirmed news of Devlin signing a new deal which ties him down until the summer of 2028 last week, with the development coming off the back of Colby Bishop also inking new terms.

The move, like Bishop’s deal, is a relative departure from how Pompey generally operate, with the club usually handling contract matters at the end of the season.

Mousinho feels the change of tack was certainly worth it in Devlin’s case, with the 21-year-old showing massive potential in his first two seasons at Fratton Park. And the Pompey boss feels that stretches to Devlin becoming a player who can excel in English football’s second tier.

Mousinho said: ‘The contract is brilliant news and Terry has fully deserved it, because of the performances he’s put in over the last year-and-a-half.

‘It’s one of those where we brought him in as a young lad who can develop - and he’s developed into a player who can really affect things at Championship level.

‘He’s a really hard worker and the way that he plays on week in, week out basis we also see day in day out on the training pitch. He’s great to work with.'

Pompey’s Terry Devlin | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A switch to right-back a year ago proved a success, however, before Devlin’s campaign was curtailed by a shoulder injury, with most of his displays this season coming in defence.

Mousinho travelled a similar path to Devlin in his own playing career, but the Pompey boss isn’t prepared to tie how player down to one position just yet.

‘There’s still that potential for him to have that positional versatility. He can play a few different positions and probably himself wants to nail one done, but at the moment he’s doing a really good job of filling in wherever required.’