Andy Cullen has pleaded with those leaking Pompey team news to think of the consequences of doing so.

And the Blues chief executive has promised the club will into how to best resolve the problem, after information was leaked and picked up by Oxford United this season .

Cullen told how a correct line-up in training ahead of the meeting with the U’s at the start of October appeared on social media, with their Championship rivals using those details ahead of the 1-1 draw.

Mousinho recently referenced the fact information could be garnered about his selection and tactical approach from those watching, after the win over Preston last time out.

Cullen acknowledged the vast majority of users would be sensible in any details they learn, but any information being correctly leaked could hurtful to Pompey’s Championship hopes.

He said: ‘We’re very sensitive at the moment, because we had a situation against Oxford where team news was referenced in the public domain on social media.

‘That caused us an issue, because that news was then picked up by Oxford.

‘It was not the team which ended up starting, but it was the team shape in training on the Friday before the game.

‘We had a couple of players with injuries who weren’t in the side, who then passed fitness tests on the Saturday morning so were okay to be part of the squad or start.

‘So Oxford knew there would be potential changes and had adjusted their plans accordingly.

‘I think that’s something which can be extremely frustrating when it’s shared on social media, because it does weaken us.

‘I understand that people like to share things social media, but we’re just appealing to people to think of the ramifications of doing so.

‘We have to look at how we can better protect that situation and we’ll do our best to do so.’

Cullen stressed he had no problem with Oxford acquiring the leaked team and using it in their preparations, which such behaviour common in the professional ranks.

He added: ‘Every team will try to steal as much information to get an advantage as they can.

‘We’d do exactly the same and scour the news and social media for the opposition teams we’re playing, if we can gain some clues for how that team will line up.

‘Most people are brilliant and respect where we are - and that enhances the conditions to win football matches.’