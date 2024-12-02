‘Find a way’: The fitness question mark Portsmouth have to answer in Championship

Matt Ritchie is adamant Pompey’s high-tempo pressing game is sustainable for 90-plus minutes in the Championship.

And the veteran has told his team-mates they have to become ‘fitter and stronger’, if that’s what’s required to maintain intensity for the duration of a game.

Pompey’s pressing caught the eye in the first half, with both of their goals coming from turning the ball over high up the pitch.

It was a different story after the break, however, with Swansea dominating and carving out a host of presentable openings.

Ritchie is clear he thinks that level of work can be maintained for the full match, with the need to put in the preparations necessary to allow that to happen.

Ritchie said: ‘The pressing has been a huge positive over recent weeks, in my opinion.

‘You can feel it in the stadium and you can feel the impact of it from the fans, when the performances are on the front foot and there’s a clear intent to go and press.

‘We’ve looked so powerful doing it and we need to continue to believe that. Hopefully with that the results will come.

The detail of the press is pivotal. Colby and Langy in the first half made some really good decisions in key moments.

‘I think both of our goals came on transition out of possession and they were key moments in the game.

‘It’s 100 per cent sustainable and it’s a challenge we all have to take responsibility for.

‘Can we do it for 90 minutes? If we can’t we have to become fitter, stronger and it’s up to the players to carry it out.

‘If that’s how we are going to play and what we’re going to do, if the intensity and desire isn’t a certain level for 90 minutes we need to find a way to make that possible.

‘Ultimately that is how we’re going to win and get results.

Pompey failed to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but there was once again a lot of positives to take from their Swansea display.

Ultimately, however, the draw will only look a decent point if it’s back up by positive results at Fratton Park with Bristol City and Norwich coming to PO4 next.

‘Can we learn from what we did do and what we didn’t do so well?

‘That has to be us every week and in the long term improve as a group, individually and collectively.

‘Hopefully that gives us the tools to stay in the Championship.’