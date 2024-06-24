Joe Morrell (C) is out of contract with Pompey this summer. He is wanted by three other EFL clubs. (Photo: Jason Brown/Pro Sport Images) | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Several teams have shown an interest at signing one of Pompey’s League One winning midfielders.

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Wrexham are the favourites to sign out-of-contract Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell.

Morrell's contract at Fratton Park expires at the end of the month, and he is yet to sign new terms. Pompey had the opportunity to take up a one-year extension, but opted against that and remain in discussions about a new deal on different terms.

Transfer speculation has been rife given the uncertainty over Morrell's future with teams across the Championship and League One showing an interest. Pompey's rivals for this season QPR are keen, along with Birmingham City and Wrexham.

Carlon Palmer, an 18-time England international that featured for Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom, believes the Welshman would be best suited to choose Wrexham. Morrell is 27-years-old and Palmer thinks that at this stage of his career, playing regular first-team football will be a driving factor in his decision.

“Joe just wants to play football, so it will be interesting to see," said Palmer to Football League World.

“For me, I think a move to a club like Wrexham would see him play regular first team football, as they’ve just got promotion.

“The likes of QPR and Birmingham, I think it would be a good addition to those squads, but he'd be more of a squad player than a regular, so Wrexham would be a great move for him, and I think it would see him get more chances at first team football.”

As to if he will remain with Pompey, head coach John Mousinho said that there would be an update closer to when pre-season begins. He branded him a 'fantastic' player but said that they had their reasons for not taking up options on both Morrell and Zak Swanson.