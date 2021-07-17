Pigott was on the Blues' shopping list, although Danny Cowley had been braced to miss out on the striker throughout the summer.

The ex-Charlton man was in demand as a free agent following his departure from AFC Wimbledon.

He netted 22 goals in 52 games last season to ensure the Wombles retained their League One status.

Championship duo Bristol City and Luton were keen, as well as League One rivals Sunderland

Pigott admitted there was 'interest from all over' in his services but he believes Cook's firm approach will help him improve further.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘We had two good chats. He said he's going to be really hard on me, which is probably what I need. I'm looking forward to it.

‘I'm quite a laid-back character and I need a firm hand sometimes, it can only benefit me.

‘It's just a fresh challenge. Obviously, everyone knows the challenge ahead and I'm really looking forward to it. It's a massive club and I just can't wait for the start of the season.

‘There was interest from all over but this felt like the right fit for me.

‘It's not a sleeping giant, but once this club gets some momentum it's going to be a real force and hopefully while I'm here we can go all the way.

‘All the foundations are there, and with what's been going on behind the scenes as well, it's in a fantastic position.

‘When people come in and show belief, like they have done with me to bring me in, I'm really excited.’

Pompey continue their search for an additional striker after also missing out on Jayden Stockley, who opted for a return to Charlton.