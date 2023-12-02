The latest transfer updates for Pompey and their League One rivals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth continue to fly in League One after their Saturday afternoon 3-0 win over Northampton Town. The victory sees them extend their impressive unbeaten lead and further improve their chances of securing promotion at the end of the season.

Right now, Pompey are in a very strong position but the January transfer window is looming and twists can be expected once 2024 arrives. Here's a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for both the Blues and their League One rivals.

Mousinho's verdict on loan signing

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey's signing of loanee Alex Robertson has been a solid decision but Manchester City could recall their starlet in the new year. This would be a pretty big blow for the Blues in their push for both promotion and silverware, but Mousinho is confident Robertson will stay until the end of the season as planned.

Speaking to The News earlier this week, the Portsmouth boss admitted the club has received 'no sign' that City could come knocking to take their player back in January.

"You never know for certain, because it’s something Manchester City control. I’d be surprised though if they saw him flourishing and wanted to change anything. In terms of his professional development he’s had one loan where things didn’t go particularly well and a second loan where things are going very, very well for him.

"The more he progresses here, the better things will be for him. Alex is 20 with a long, long career ahead of him and this football he’s playing at the moment is only going to benefit him and Manchester City in the future."

Wigan handed blow to loan player's future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic could be looking at losing loan signing James Balagizi earlier than expected after his latest injury blow. The midfielder, who is currently on loan from Liverpool, has picked up a hamstring injury during training, which could see him out of action for at least six weeks.

Manager Shaun Maloney has admitted 'it doesn't look very good' and the potential length of Balagizi's absence isn't 'good news' for the club.