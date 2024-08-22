Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho is staying coy on Harvey Blair as talk of an impending move for the Liverpool starlet intensifies.

The News understands the attacking talent is in Pompey’s sights, however, as they hunt attacking reinforcements over the transfer window’s finale.

Reports in the north west last night stated a £300,000 fee has been agreed for the 20-year-old, who is also said to be attracting interest from Reading.

Pompey have a long-held interest in Blair stretching back well over a year, with the Huddersfield-born talent seen as an attacking prospect of promise at Anfield.

A knee injury last summer put paid to any prospect of a loan deal being put in place, ahead of the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.

Mousinho confirmed last December Blair was a player Pompey were looking at, though they were not considering a winter window move for the pacy operator.

That situation could well develop after Blair’s involvement in the senior set-up under new boss Arne Slot in pre-season, and his injury issues seemingly behind him.

Pompey will be aware there is an element of risk to a move for a player, who’s made just a single senior appearance to date, coming in at Championship level.

Newcastle defender Alex Murphy is another option who has been mentioned, though there is no substance in talk of a move for the 20-year-old.

West Ham’s Freddie Potts has also been touted with an arrival before the close of the transfer window next week, but Mousinho wasn’t prepared to tackle talk of bids for Blair or any of the other recent names emerging who are attached to other clubs.

He said: ‘Harvey is still contracted at Liverpool, so as long as he’s there we won’t be commenting on that one. It’s the same on Alex (Murphy) until he’s out of contract and the rest of those.

‘We’ve been linked with loads of players over the summer, some of them will turn out to be true and a lot of them will be false. If everyone can wait another week then they will find out what’s happening.’