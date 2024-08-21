Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have ‘agreed a fee’ with Liverpool for the permanent transfer of young forward Harvey Blair - 13 months after being initially linked with the Anfield academy product.

According to former Sunday Mirror and Evening Standard journalist David Lynch, a £300,00 price has been struck for the 20-year-old, with a medical set to be completed and personal terms understood not to be an obstacle.

If the move progresses as now expected, Blair will be the Blues’ 12 signing of the transfer window and will follow quickly on the heels of deals for Abdoulaye Kamara and Nicolas Schmid, which were completed over the past 36 hours.

It’s claimed Blair’s desire to work with John Mousinho, who has already demonstrated his ability to get the best out of emerging talent, was a factor in the Huddersfield-born forward’s decision to agree to a Fratton Park switch and end his nine-year association with the Reds.

Last summer Pompey decided against a loan switch for the emerging talent as they preferred to wait a year before following up with their interest with purpose.

A knee injury picked up in July 2023 made that decision much easier. But with Pompey still keen to strengthen their attacking options before the close of the transfer window, it now looks like they have finally got their man.

That’s despite Blair reportedly impressing new Liverpool boss Arne Slot in pre-season and featuring four times for the Dutchman as he cast his eye over the pool of players he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

Blair, whose only senior competitive Reds outing to date came against Preston in the 2021-22 Carabao Cup, can play anywhere across the forward line. He was limited to just five under-21 appearances last season as the knee injury picked up last summer kept him out until December. He then suffered an injury setback in the new year, which restricted him to a handful of Premier League 2 appearances off the bench over the second half of the 2023-24 campaign.

The forward appears to have put those injury worries to bed, though, as he played an active role in Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, which included run outs against Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Las Palmas.

That will come as good news to the Blues with John Mousinho without seven players for Saturday’s goalless draw against Luton, with forwards Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte all absent.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that another Pompey target - Daniel Jebbison - had opted for a loan move to Watford over a season-long switch to Fratton Park.