Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup revealed his side’s determination to maximise Abu Kamara’s value amid £2.5m offers for the winger.

And that rising bidding war looks certain to rule Pompey out of any late effort to bring in the League One title-winning star.

Kamara was left out of the Canaries squad for their 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace last night, with the 21-year-old expected to depart Carrow Road before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Three Championship sides have reportedly had offers for the man who scored 10 goals on loan at Fratton Park last season, as Pompey won the third-tier crown

Luton and Hull are reported to have registered £2.5m bids, with the Tigers flush from the proceeds of selling Jaden Philogene to Aston Villa for £13.5m and Hatters winger Chiedozie Ogbene agreeing an £8m move to Ipswich. Oxford United are another side said to be keen.

Pompey have continually stated they will spend fees for the right players, with Kamara believed to have been happy to return to Fratton Park on a permanent basis after fans embraced his talent following a difficult start at PO4.

The Blues had a bid accepted by Manchester City for Alex Robertson this summer before his eventual move to Cardiff, but it looks unlikely paying the kind of money required to land Kamara is realistic at this stage.

Pompey are now well stocked with attacking options after Harvey Blair’s arrival from Liverpool, though Anthony Scully is available for transfer and Gavin Whyte is out of favour after his Fratton struggles since joining from Cardiff.

Kamara has a year to go on his existing deal with Norwich with a 12-month club option, but a departure looks certain before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

Thorup though maintains his club will ensure they get what they thinks is the right value for Kamara.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after last night’s Palace loss, he said: ‘I know there's interest and there has been so far more or less from the beginning of the window.

‘But like I said it requires a good offer, an offer that we can accept and an offer that we think is fair towards his value for the team but also his transfer value.

‘So we have to wait and see. There is interest but like I also said the other day, for now, he's not ready to play with the team.

‘He's training every day with us, but with all this happening to him we'll leave this distraction at home. Let's see when the window closes where he is.’