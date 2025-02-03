Latest: Portsmouth boss’ deadline day stance as Blues aim for transfer activity

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:09 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 08:22 BST
John Mousinho insisted Pompey are ready to react to transfer options as they enter transfer deadline day.

The Blues boss has confirmed his club are ready to respond to the opportunities which will present themselves on the final day of the winter window.

That stance comes with Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon in their sights, as a final attacking cog in their bid for Championship survival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pompey are keen on a deal for Liverpool's Kaide Gordon. Pic: Gettyplaceholder image
Pompey are keen on a deal for Liverpool's Kaide Gordon. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

The News reported last week the attacker is being considered as an attacking option, after spending the first half of the campaign at Norwich.

Reports on Merseyside indicated last night that remains the case, with an agreement in place for the 20-year-old to become signing number seven of the window.

That follows on from Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Hayden Matthews, Thomas Waddingham, Adil Aouchiche and Cohen Bramall joining Pompey in a busy period of activity.

Couple of options

Speaking ahead of deadline day, Mousinho said: ‘The best way to describe it is we’re really happy with the six we’ve brought in, but we’re not shutting off anything yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We’re not necessarily active and out there looking, but there’s a couple of options which pop up between now and then.

‘We’re not going to say no to something that is right.’

Pompey would need to free up a spot in their 25-man squad to allow Gordon to join, with Ryley Towler expected to leave on loan before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point.

Gordon would also be a sixth loan arrival at Pompey. There’s no limits on the amount of loans a club can have in the EFL, but only five can be named in a matchday squad.

Midfielder Owen Moxon and keeper Will Norris are other players whose futures are under the spotlight in terms of deadline day exits.

Related topics:BossPortsmouthBluesLiverpoolBIDPompeyThe BluesIsaac HaydenSPOTLIGHT
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice