Latest: Portsmouth boss’ deadline day stance as Blues aim for transfer activity

John Mousinho insisted Pompey are ready to react to transfer options as they enter transfer deadline day.

The Blues boss has confirmed his club are ready to respond to the opportunities which will present themselves on the final day of the winter window.

Pompey are keen on a deal for Liverpool's Kaide Gordon. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Reports on Merseyside indicated last night that remains the case, with an agreement in place for the 20-year-old to become signing number seven of the window.

That follows on from Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Hayden Matthews, Thomas Waddingham, Adil Aouchiche and Cohen Bramall joining Pompey in a busy period of activity.

Couple of options

Speaking ahead of deadline day, Mousinho said: ‘The best way to describe it is we’re really happy with the six we’ve brought in, but we’re not shutting off anything yet.

‘We’re not necessarily active and out there looking, but there’s a couple of options which pop up between now and then.

‘We’re not going to say no to something that is right.’

Pompey would need to free up a spot in their 25-man squad to allow Gordon to join, with Ryley Towler expected to leave on loan before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point.

Gordon would also be a sixth loan arrival at Pompey. There’s no limits on the amount of loans a club can have in the EFL, but only five can be named in a matchday squad.