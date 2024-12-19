John Mousinho reaffirmed the need for Championship-ready talent in the January window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Pompey boss revealed the door will still be left open to bring in exciting players for the future.

Mousinho made it clear that option will not be to the detriment of the additions clearly required to bolster a squad short on the second-tier nous, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The importance of the recruitment in that time to Pompey’s fate this term simply can’t be overstated, with signs of the squad not being able to sustain performances over intense periods.

Mousinho has previously stated he feels his squad has enough players in the development category, and that underlines the focus on the need for those who can make an immediate impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, permanent signings who are aged 21 and under would not count towards the EFL’s 25-man squad restrictions in place in the Championship, with that a big Pompey consideration.

There was summer interest in the 20-year-old, who has since made his international debut for the Socceroos with his stock on the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho said: ‘I think when Eric and Michael (Eisner) spoke on the video relayed to everyone, they were pretty clear about what the priorities will be in January.

‘It might be that we’re going after loans, it might be that we’re going after players who can impact now. That’s not to say we’d turn down those players who might be decent investments for the future.

‘So if there’s a player who is available in January who is right for the future we’ll still do it, but we wouldn’t be saying he’s a player who needs to impact us now.

‘We may say we’ll look at that because we don’t want to miss out on the opportunity, but the front-line priority if we need players who can impact it now.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho pointed to the business done a year ago, as indicative of what Pompey will need to do in his fifth window at the Fratton helm.

On that occasion the likes of Owen Moxon, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre, Lee Evans, Matt Macey and Myles Peart-Harris came to help get the League One title charge over the line.

Mousinho added: ‘To be honest, it was the same last January. When we were looking at our league position, which is the opposite of this year, we were looking at players to impact it straightaway. That’s compared to my first transfer window here, when maybe the priorities were slightly different.’