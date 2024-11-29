Pompey are weighing up a return swoop for Aussie defender Hayden Matthews.

But the pressing need for Championship nous at the back could direct their January hunt away from the fast-emerging Sydney FC starlet.

Pompey made a move for the 20–year-old in August, with reports of a £900,000 bid knocked back for the 6ft 5in central defender.

With the scenario developing too late in the summer for a deal to be concluded, reviving a move for Matthews is now being considered.

The new Socceroos international is one of a number of options being weighed up in that department, however, in the wake of Conor Shaughnessy’s ongoing fitness issues.

The big question mark when it comes to Matthews, will be his suitability to come straight into the white-hot environment of what is likely to be a Championship survival dogfight.

Pompey know they need an operator who is ready to perform now, with Mousinho open about the fact he feels there are already enough players in the development category in his 25-man squad.

The Blues won’t restrict themselves on how that takes shape with there likely to be experienced options in their mid-to-late 20s available, but also younger players of promise who know the Championship terrain.

Matthews would likely only arrive on a permanent deal, with Pompey having space to bring in one overseas player of his level under relaxed Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) rules.

A loan may well be more preferable, leaving the football operation to reassess in the summer with Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Ryley Towler, Ibane Bowat and Shaughnessy already in the building.

Mousinho was staying coy when asked about the chances of pursuing a deal for Matthews.

He told The News: ‘I think people will probably get bored of me saying it but we haven’t for a while: Hayden is a fantastic young player, but he’s contracted so there’s no comment to make on that.’