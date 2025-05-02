Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho believes prized asset Josh Murphy is happy to stay at Pompey and build on his phenomenal maiden season at Fratton Park.

And the Blues boss revealed the winger has indicated to him he’s prepared to build on the attacking exploits, which has seen him garner attention for his standout Championship displays, by staying put at PO4.

Mousinho believes Murphy has responded to the appreciation he’s received this year by producing the form of his career, a fact underlined by his 21 goal contributions and leading the Championship assists chart.

The 30-year-old’s performances have attracted plenty of attention, and the Oxford United arrival will inevitably be on the radar of potential suitors this summer.

But Mousinho sees a player who’s happy at PO4, with the good news he’s sees Murphy’s form hitting new heights with his club next season.

He said: ‘We’re hopeful that there won’t be any interest in our players, but who knows what will happen in that sphere? ‘We’ve got players who’ve been excellent this season and it’s naturally a compliment to players and the football club if there’s external interest.

‘Certainly from the conversations I’ve had with Josh he’s happy here and wants a successful year here next year.

‘He’s thrived and had the best year of his career. He’s been superb and I think he’s playing the best football of his career.

‘He’s been outstanding athletically ever since he came back from the injury at Charlton, which was a contact injury, he’s completely changed the way he looks after himself, his routines and the way he lives his life.

‘Josh lives down here in Portsmouth with his partner and child - and they love it down here.

‘Everything has come together for him really well and he knows there’s more to come, not just from him but the team as well.

Pompey's Josh Murphy. Pic: Jason Brown. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Josh really needs to drive that, and he needs to make sure that he continues to lift the team and really pushes us to the next level again next season.’

A key factor in Mousinho’s confidence over Murphy remaining at his club is he feels the gifted operator has found a home where he’s comfortable, both in the city and at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss told how his visit with Oxford United last year was a useful tool in his pursuit of the former Norwich and Cardiff man, as he let the Blues faithful do his sales pitch.

‘I think we were lucky Oxford came to Fratton Park in March 2024. We didn’t play particularly well, but the atmosphere was incredible.

‘It was one that was quite an easy sell and we could say to him, actually it’s like this every week.

‘That was a big part of it for him, he clearly feels it’s a great place to live and we’ve seen Josh play his best football of his career, in my opinion.

‘He knows he’s going to be valued here and thrive here, that’s really important to know you’re going to maximise your own capabilities.’