Freddie Potts will remain at Pompey for the rest of the season.

And Blues loan striker Mark O’Mahony will stay at Fratton Park for the duration of the campaign.

That’s the belief of boss John Mousinho, who expects the pair to be part of his first-team squad options in the Championship this term until the season’s end.

When it comes to loans, there is generally a recall option in favour of the parent club at that point as they review the progress of their players.

That infamously hurt the Blues in the past, when Ben Thompson was recalled by Millwall in the 2018-19 season - plunging a dagger into the promotion ambitions of Kenny Jackett’s side.

But with the former Wycombe man getting the Championship exposure to aid his development, Mousinho feels he will be going nowhere.

He said: ‘I expect that to be the case (Potts will stay). I’ve heard nothing to the contrary, so we’ll have Freddie for the season.

And the Republic of Ireland man could well prove to be significant over the second half of the season, with Mousinho indicating Pompey are not looking to bring in striking reinforcements next month.

He added: ‘With Mark O’Mahony, again we’ve heard nothing from the Brighton end and with the way Brighton’s season is going I’d be surprised if Mark was recalled, unless they have any injuries or areas they need to fill the squad in. At the moment, I don’t think we’re in that situation.’