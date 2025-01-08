Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are reportedly ‘in talks’ to bring in Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden, according to reports.

The Blues have today been linked with a move to land the defensive midfielder, as their January transfer chase continues.

Hayden is believed to be available this month, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

The 29-year-old has not appeared for the Magpies since the end of 2021 and has since picked up playing time away from St James’ Park, with the likes of Norwich, Standard Liege and QPR last term.

Hayden is contracted with Newcastle until the summer of 2026, after they paid £2.6m to secure his services from Hull nine years ago.

The Chelmsford-born man, who can also play as a central defender, has made 171 appearances for the club since moving to the north east.

Pompey have also been linked with a move for Australian ‘teenage sensation’ Thomas Waddingham today.