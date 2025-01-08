Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eyeing move for Newcastle United midfielder and former QPR and Norwich City man in recruitment push
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Blues have today been linked with a move to land the defensive midfielder, as their January transfer chase continues.
Hayden is believed to be available this month, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.
The 29-year-old has not appeared for the Magpies since the end of 2021 and has since picked up playing time away from St James’ Park, with the likes of Norwich, Standard Liege and QPR last term.
Hayden is contracted with Newcastle until the summer of 2026, after they paid £2.6m to secure his services from Hull nine years ago.
The Chelmsford-born man, who can also play as a central defender, has made 171 appearances for the club since moving to the north east.
And, according to Daily Telegraph journalist, Mike McGrath, discussions are taking place with Pompey - with other Championship sides keen.
Pompey have also been linked with a move for Australian ‘teenage sensation’ Thomas Waddingham today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.