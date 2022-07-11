Here’s the latest from elsewhere in the division as Pompey look to sign Joe Pigott from Ipswich, see interest in Oumar Niasse come and go, close in on former Preston right-back Joe Rafferty and prepare to let Kieron Freeman leave.

Derby braced for raid for young midfield duo

Derby are on red alert after it emerged that Coventry are eyeing a double raid on Pride Park.

According to Football Insider, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins in keen to make a move for 21-year-old defensive midfielder Max Bird.

And not satisfied with just the one signing, he’s also hoping to take fellow midfielder Louie Sibley, 21, to the Ricoh Arena as well.

Both players came through the ranks at the Rams and featured regularly last season in the Championship.

Derby have already lost youngsters Lee Buchanan, Festy Ebosele and Malcolm Ebiowei this summer following their relegation to League One amid financial troubles.

Derby youngster Max Bird Picture: James Gill/Getty Images

Since their takeover by local property developer David Clowes, new boss Liam Rosenior has been busy rebuilding his squad, with experienced players Conor Hourihane, James Chester, Tom Bharkuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and David McGoldrick all added in recent weeks.

Yet the possibility of losing both Bird and Sibley to Coventry will come as a blow.

Brewers close in on Villa youngster

Burton are closing in on a season-long loan move for Aston Villa keeper Viljami Sinisalo.

The 20-year-old is poised to become the Brewers’ second summer signing after being left out of the Premier League side’s tour of Australia.

That’s given him the green light to make the move to the Pirelli Stadium, where he’ll compete with Ben Garratt and Callum Hawkins for the No1 jersey.

The Finnish stopper is yet to feature for Villa following his move from FC Espoo in 2020.

He made 29 loan appearances for Ayr following that move.

Now he’s set to be given the opportunity to add more senior appearances to his CV with another temporary move way from Villa Park.

Tykes add fifth new player to squad

Barnsley have completed their fifth signing under new manager Michael Duff.

Free-agent Nicky Cadden has moved to Oakwell following the expiry of his Forest Green Rovers contract.

The 25-year-old Scot has signed a two-year deal with the Tykes after helping The Green secure promotion to League One last term.

He featured 48 times for Rob Edwards’ then side, with his form and consistency at left wing-back rewarded with a move to Barnsley.