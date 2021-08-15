Some reports suggest a figure of £750,000 has been accepted by Accy chairman Andy Holt for their 25-year-old centre-back.

But speaking after his side’s 2-1 victory over Cambridge United on Saturday, Coleman said he valued the former Scunthorpe defender – whom he signed on a free transfer last season – a lot higher than the .price agreed

The Accrington manager told the club website: ‘It looks like he’s going to Ipswich. I think the two sides agreed a fee (Friday).

‘Me and Holty are generally on the same page a lot of the time but this one wasn’t my decision.

‘If it was my decision I would have held out for more money and I certainly didn’t want to lose him because I think he’s worth more.

‘But we have got a decent fee for him and the chairman can carry on trying to make this club a better place to come to which, at the end of the day, is what everybody wants.’

In a statement on Twitter on Sunday morning, Holt defended his decision to accept Ipswich’s offer.

He wrote: ‘Coley and the lads didn’t want to lose him. It’s a loss, no doubt.

‘We spoke about this and there are times when I intervene, though it’s rare.

‘We could have held out and got more perhaps.

‘For me it’s about being fair with players who I’m asking to sign longer contracts.

‘Their agents tell them not to because they won’t get a move.

‘This annoys me because what they’re really saying is they don’t trust us as a club.

‘We want players to come to our club with the sole intention of furthering their career in football. If I close the exit door less will come in the first place.

We got a fair deal, I hope the player did and @IpswichTown got a fine player.

‘He was a free transfer to us.’

Burgess’ arrival will take the number of new players at Ipswich this summer up to 15.

But in spite of their big-spending, Paul Cook’s side are still without a win in League One this season.

Following their 2-2 draw with Morecambe on the opening day, they lost 2-1 at Burton on Saturday.

Cook said his side learnt a valuable lesson at the Pirelli Stadium but he was remaining positive.

Speaking to the club website, he said: ‘We were in total control when we conceded the second goal.

‘It's a tough lesson for the group because we didn't deserve to lose the game.

‘We managed their threat and when that's the case, you have to make sure you don't get beaten.

‘It's fine margins again and if we cut out the mistakes, there were positives to take for sure.

‘We have to cut them out quickly, though, because we're not stupid and we realise that if we're going to try and get promoted, we need to win games.’