Pompey’s upcoming rivals set to move for Premier League ‘sensation’ ahead of Championship clash

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are now in the final week of preparations ahead of Pompey’s grand Championship return. The Blues will be heading up to Elland Road to face 2023/24 Championship play-off finalists Leeds in Saturday’s opener and will be doing so off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Charlton in their final pre-season friendly.

It will not have been the preparation Pompey had hoped for but the club bosses are remaining hopeful with the Blues chief executive Rich Hughes saying: “We’re optimistic and relishing the challenge. Our goal will be to finish as high as we possibly can, be competitive and continue to take the club forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the final week of pre-season training takes place, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

Leeds make move for ‘midfield sensation’

Leeds United are reported to have registered their interest in signing Liverpool’s midfield ‘sensation’ Bobby Clark on loan. According to sources from Football Insider, Daniel Farke’s side - who face Pompey on the opening day of the Championship next weekend - are now the latest to have expressed an interest in the star with Sheffield United and Norwich also said to be ‘preparing’ formal offers.

Austrian side RB Salzburg have already opened talks with the Anfield club over a permanent move but it is believed that Arne Slot’s club are more likely to wish the 19-year-old to head out on loan rather than letting him depart for good.

Clark’s current contract is set to run out in 2028 with the two parties having agreed to new terms and an extension in December 2023. There appears no urgency to let the 19-year-old leave with the recent contract extension said to have come as a promise that Clark - who has already made 14 senior appearances for the Reds - will be shown a pathway to the first team eventually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A loan move is said to be part of such development and interest from the Championship promotion hopefuls will provide Clark the opportunity to continue playing at a high level while picking up matchday experience.

Norwich sell ace for £15.3m

Norwich City have sold their Brazilian ace Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray for a reported £15.3m. The 25-year-old had been receiving plenty of transfer interest but will now head to the Turkish Super Lig club on a five-year contract following two campaigns with the Carrow Road side.

Sara made 96 appearances for the Canaries, scoring 21 goals. The 25-year-old was named the club’s player of the season in his first campaign and, following a year in which the club reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, Sara was selected in the Championship team of the season.

Norwich said their midfield star departed for an ‘undisclosed fee’ but the Turkish side have said they paid €18 million (£15.3m).