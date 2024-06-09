Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Portsmouth's Championship rivals.

Portsmouth have just a matter of days left to prepare for a crucial summer as they look forward to the return of Championship football at Fratton Park. John Mousinho’s side ended their 24-year stay outside of the top two tiers by romping to the League One title but few will underestimate the challenge they face to stay there, with the gap up to the Championship a tough one to bridge.

With survival the obvious priority, Pompey can look forward to a busy summer and exciting 2024/25 campaign in which they will return to some of the country's most iconic grounds, with the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough all fighting for promotion to the Premier League again. All 24 teams look set for a busy summer of investment and The News has rounded up some of the key stories from across the division.

Leeds offer

Leeds will ‘certainly’ make another attempt to sign Joe Rodon this summer, although the financial demands could make it difficult. Rodon enjoyed an excellent campaign on loan at Elland Road and is expected to leave parent club Tottenham permanently, although the Premier League outfit will likely demand at least £15million and would need to accept a compromise if a return is on the cards.

“I am absolutely certain they will take Rodon back if they can,” The Athletic journalist Phil Hay told the Square Ball Podcast. “It is difficult financially for Leeds, obviously they are going to pull money in, but how much they will be able to spend in terms of fees will depend on what they accrue from players who leave.

“Financially with Rodon, it suits more to be able to do him on loan if you can. I don’t know what Rodon’s options would be but he seemed very happy here and it has been one of his best seasons in terms of his own performances. It would make sense.”

Trafford bid

Burnley have received a bid in the region of £16m for their goalkeeper, James Trafford. The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle United are the first to have made their move for Trafford, with those in charge at Turf Moor hoping to hold out for closer to £20m.

Trafford only joined Burnley from Manchester City last summer, with the deal being worth up to £19m with add-ons, but the 21-year-old struggled under the pressure of a relegation scrap and was dropped by Vincent Kompany. But the shot-stopper’s potential is undoubted and Premier League clubs are thought to be eyeing a move.

Newcastle look to have moved first, having made signing a goalkeeper one of their priorities amid injury issues for first-choice Nick Pope. Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale was their first-choice but could be too expensive.

Championship transfer battle

Leeds confirmed earlier this week that Poveda had not been given a new contract, having failed to nail down any sort of regular football in four years at Elland Road. The 24-year-old spent the second-half of this season on loan at Wednesday and those in charge at Hillsborough are keen on making his move permanent.