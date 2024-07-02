Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey join their Championship rivals in transfer action as Leeds lose another star

Pompey have added five new faces to their ranks since the transfer window opened on June 14, but John Mousinho is reportedly not yet done.

With Pompey’s warm-weather training camp taking place later this week, many fans believed the majority of recruitment would have been completed at the start of the week to allow the new squad to become familiar while away in Croatia.

However, speaking to The News, the Blues head coach noted: “There are no real worries about where we are numbers-wise, but we will certainly look to add over the next couple of weeks. If we get players in before Croatia, great. But if not, there’s no panic.” While the Fratton Park faithful await to see if any new footballers head to PO4 before Friday, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

Leeds star signs with Plymouth Argyle

Darko Gyabi will be returning to Plymouth Argyle for a second time on loan from Leeds United. The Plymouth head coach Wayne Rooney has since spoken of his delight that the midfielder will be returning to the Pilgrims with the former England icon declaring that Gyabi ‘fits the profile of midfielder I like to have within the squad’.

The 20-year-old star first arrived at Home Park in January and went straight into the squad’s starting XI. He went on to make nine Championship starts and one substitute appearance before his loan was cut short by a groin injury. Gyabi marks the club’s second summer signing after Nathanael Ogbeta moved from Championship rivals Swansea City and the move takes place just a day before pre-season training starts.

Speaking on the move, Rooney - who joined the Pilgrims at the end of May - said: “I heard really good reports from Darko from his time with Argyle last season and since watching him closely I was really keen to bring him back to the club.

“He fits the profile of the midfielder I like to have within the squad, as he is good on the ball, powerful and athletic, and will fit the style of play I am looking to implement. It is a really exciting time with the squad due back for pre-season this week. I am delighted that Darko will be a part of that.”

Ex-Premier League free agent linked with Preston North End

Preston North End are being linked with a move for the free agent Jack Cork, according to Football Insider. Cork, 35, left Burnley this summer having spent seven years with the club. He made just four league appearance last season, racking up 27 minutes of game time.

However, having represented Pompey rivals Southampton, Swansea City, Coventry, Watford as well as the Clarets, Cork has amassed 304 Premier League and 222 Championship games in his career. Preston have already lost club captain Alan Browne, Ben Woodburn and Lewis Leigh this summer and are hopeful that the midfield experience of veteran Cork can significantly add to their ranks this summer.

Speaking about their plans for recruitment this summer, Preston boss Ryan Lowe said: “The lads need guidance; we’ve got some fantastic leaders in there, but I just want a few more - so they can manage it themselves. We have not got a leadership group as such, but I want one.

