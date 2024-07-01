Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blues rivals will be without rising star in opening clash of Championship 2024/25 campaign

After a quiet opening week in the transfer window, Portsmouth fans were suddenly handed three huge gifts. Both Josh Murphy and Reuben Swann signed for the Fratton Park side while League One-winning captain Marlon Pack confirmed he would be remaining a Blues man for at least the next three years.

With now just over a month to go before the squad take on Leeds United in their 2024/25 Championship opener, Pompey will hope the latest arrivals can quickly settle into life in PO4 and the upcoming trip to Pula, Croatia, will provide the perfect opportunity to do so. While the Blues prepare for their upcoming warm-weather training camp, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds star set to sign Spurs deal

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to completing a deal to sign Leeds United’s Archie Gray, according to Sky Sport News. The 18-year-old is already said to have undergone a medical with final negotiations ongoing but there is every expectation that Gray will not be in the squad that will face Pompey on the opening day of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Gray had been given permission to undergo a medical with Brentford but the Elland Road side subsequently rejected a £40m bid from the Bees. As yet figures offered from Spurs have not yet been detailed but it has emerged centre-back Joe Rodon will be heading back to Elland Road after spending last season on loan at Leeds.

Gray enjoyed a breakout season at Elland Road, helping them reach the Championship play-off finals. He made 52 appearances across all competitions and played the full 90 minutes.

Sunderland starlet rejects Premier League

It’s only a week since Sunderland were handed the news that, after a long four months, they had finally secured a permanent manager with Regis Le Bris confirmed as their new head coach. However, further positivity surrounds the Stadium of Light after it was reported that Chris Rigg is set to sign his first professional contract with the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg is halfway through his two-year scholarship deal but could have left Wearside if he had refused the professional contract once turning 17 years old. While the ‘remarkable’ midfielder celebrates his birthday last month, it is believed that the rising star was waiting for the new manager to be appointed before making a decision.

Taking to X, the Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano: “Understand England U17 captain Chris Rigg has now decided to sign a three year deal with Sunderland until 2027. Premier League clubs wanted him but he’s set to stay, new deal + big financial commitment for Rigg to stay. Huge on for #SAFC.”