Portsmouth and their EFL rivals are busy preparing for their 2024-25 Championship campaign with friendlies and new signings aplenty

There are just four more Saturdays without competitive club football for Portsmouth fans as the start of the 2024-25 Championship campaign starts to come into view. John Mousinho’s side are in action at Leeds United on the opening weekend before their first league outing at Fratton Park will come against recently-relegated Luton Town a week later.

Plenty of transfer business has occurred across the division, with more incomings and outgoings set to take place before a ball is kicked. The transfer business will continue into the opening weeks of the season with deadline day on Friday, August 30.

As Portsmouth continue their pre-season preparations, we have rounded up the latest transfer news from some of their rivals. Take a look...

Moore heading to Blades

Sheffield United have hijacked Hull City’s move for striker Kieffer Moore, according to a report from Hull Live. Moore was expected to join up with Hull for their pre-season camp in Turkey but a late change of heart will see the Wales international make the move to Bramall Lane. Moore’s family live in Sheffield and with his wife due to give birth soon, he has made the u-turn based on personal reasons.

A number of clubs had expressed an interest in Moore, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town as Kieran McKenna’s side earned promotion to the Premier League. Moore, who turns 32 next month, is under contract at Bournemouth for just one more season but has reportedly been offered a three-year deal by the Blades.

He has scored 109 goals in 364 appearances during his club career with 27 assists to his name. He has been capped 43 times by Wales, scoring 12 times for his nation. Sheffield United are one of Pompey’s early-season opponents with the two sides set to met at Fratton Park at the end of September.

Cooper holds Blackburn talks

Blackburn Rovers are considering move for Leeds veteran Liam Cooper this summer, according to reports. Cooper is officially a free agent after seeing his Elland Road contract expire at the end of June. Upon announcing their retained list, Leeds claimed talks were being held with Cooper over a new deal but with no sign of a new contract as things stand, other Championship clubs are now on alert.

That's according to Alan Nixon, who claims Blackburn have spoken to the Scotland international about the possibility of a move to Ewood Park. Blackburn are exploring their options though it seems, as they look to add to John Eustace's defensive ranks, with a move for Hull City's Sean McLoughlin being touted by Nixon as well. With money tight, the club are looking for value and it remains to be seen whether they will make a formal approach to sign Cooper.

As the Yorkshire Evening Post reported last week, it is understood the 32-year-old's preference to stay on at Leeds, having been with the club for the last 10 years. However, there has been no progress made between the two parties and it seems Cooper could be listening to offers from elsewhere with interest coming from three Championship clubs.