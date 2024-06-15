Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Like Matt Ritchie, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is a product of Pompey’s youth system

Newcastle United will say goodbye to one ex-Pompey player this summer - but could very well welcome another one through the doors at St James’ Park.

Matt Ritchie will leave the Toon at the end of this month after 215 appearances for the club over the past eight years. A return to Fratton Park has been mooted for the Blues Academy graduate, who has ‘unfinished business’ on the south coast. Meanwhile, an emotional homecoming can’t be completely ruled out as the Blues weigh up their options ahead of a return to the Championship.

But as 34-year-old Ritchie packs his bags for a new life elsewhere, it’s been reported that another 30-something ex-Pompey player could be on the move and heading in the opposite direction.

It’s been more than 14 years since goalkeeper Asmir Begovic came through the ranks at PO4, where he ended up making 17 first-team appearances.

The vast majority of those came in the Premier League - where the Bosnia international spent most of his career. Last season was spent in the Championship with QPR, after brief stints at AC Milan and FK Qarabag in Azerbaijan. But with Begovic’s contract at Loftus Road drawing to a close, it appears a return to England’s top flight could be on the cards thanks to his former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Indeed, the Newcastle boss is targeting new goalkeepers this summer with Loris Karius to be released at the end of the month and Martin Dubravka facing an uncertain future.

Burnley stopper James Trafford has been heavily linked with a £15m switch to Newcastle, but Begovic is believed to be seen as a better value-for-money option with Nick Pope remaining No1 at St James’ Park.

Matt Ritchie is set to leave Newcastle after eight seasons with the club | Getty Images

The noise around the potential move is getting louder, with the latest report claiming QPR are lining up Cherries keeper Mark Travers as Begovic’s potential replacement.

If 36-year-old Begovic makes the move, Newcastle will be his 10th club in English football. Speaking to The News in 2021, the keeper - who has cost clubs more than £21m in transfer fees - praised former Blues goalkeeper coach Dave Coles for laying the foundations to a highly-successful career.

Begovic said: ‘I developed a great relationship with Dave Coles and he saw me as a big project. He basically made my career.

‘It was important to have somebody I believed in. He built the foundations and building blocks of my career, there’s no ifs and buts about it. If I don’t come into Dave’s hands at that time, then he doesn’t make me into the goalkeeper I am today.

‘For me he is one of the top goalkeeping coaches in the world, without a doubt. His goalkeeping coaching career speaks for itself, it’s top notch.