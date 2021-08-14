LIVE: Pompey 0 Crewe Alexandra 0 - HT No breakthrough from the Blues despite pressure

Pompey v Crewe

Pompey look to make it back-to-back wins against David Artell’s side and inject some early impetus into the season.

Danny Cowley’s side have been boosted by the double arrival of Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson this week, to boost his threadbare midfield options.

But he will be without the suspended Callum Johnson after his appeal for a controversial red card at Millwall on Tuesday was rejected.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will be building up to the 3pm kick-off with early news and discussion over the key talking points.

Then it’s the team news at 2pm with video reaction and live warm-ups.

After that it’s live blow-by-blow commentary on an afternoon many supporters have been anticipating for 17 months, since the game was first stopped by the Covid pandemic.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.