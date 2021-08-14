LIVE: Pompey 0 Crewe Alexandra 0 - HT No breakthrough from the Blues despite pressure
Football returns to Fratton Park in earnest today as Crewe Alexandra visit in the first home fixture of the campaign.
Pompey look to make it back-to-back wins against David Artell’s side and inject some early impetus into the season.
Danny Cowley’s side have been boosted by the double arrival of Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson this week, to boost his threadbare midfield options.
But he will be without the suspended Callum Johnson after his appeal for a controversial red card at Millwall on Tuesday was rejected.
We will be building up to the 3pm kick-off with early news and discussion over the key talking points.
Then it’s the team news at 2pm with video reaction and live warm-ups.
After that it’s live blow-by-blow commentary on an afternoon many supporters have been anticipating for 17 months, since the game was first stopped by the Covid pandemic.
LIVE! Pompey 0 Crewe Alexandra 0
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 16:02
- Four changes for Pompey
This will cause some debate
Attendance: 11,470 (away 306).
Neil Allen’s half-time verdict
HT verdicts
Half-time: Pompey 0 Crewe 0
Lovely ball across the face of goal from Harness - no one attacks the ball in the box though and it’s away to safety
Three minutes’ stoppage time
Chance for Marquis
CHANCE - 44
Curtis drive pushed around the post by Jaaskelainen and Raggett can’t direct his header on target from a resulting corner
CHANCE 43
Crewe threaten from a corner and it’s headed over from Mandron