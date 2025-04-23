Pompey had a move for midfielder Aiden O'Neill turned down last summer | Getty Images

Long-term Pompey target Aiden O’Neill is leaving Standard Liege.

But it’s not a move to Fratton Park that is prompting the midfielder to end his two-season association with the Belgian top-tier side.

Instead, the Australia international is set to complete a switch to the USA, where he will sign for New York City FC ahead of today’s MLS transfer window deadline.

A fee in the region of 2.5m euros has reportedly been reluctantly accepted by the Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit - a ‘bargain’ figure, according to A-Leagues reporter James Dodd, the Blues were understood to be reluctant to match when they enquired about O’Neill’s availability last June.

The news comes after 26-year-old O’Neill signed a new contract at the club late last summer up until 2028 and was promoted as captain.

As a result he skippered Liege on 54 appearances this season, but has played no part in any of the side’s past three games as he closes in on a move to New York.

With a medical reportedly already completed, he will leave Standard 10th in the Jupiler Pro League table and with five games left to play this term.

Speaking on Tuesday, Liege boss Ivan Leko tolf Belgian media: ‘He is leaving and it is a situation that we are going through. I do not know yet if he will leave 100% but I know that he is our captain and that we offered him a new contract a short time ago. But we understand that he wants to join a club that made him a good offer. Hopefully, it will be a win-win situation for all parties.’

Pompey’s interest in Aiden O’Neill

Pompey, who first enquired about O’Neill when scouting fellow Australian Kusini Yengi before his 2023 move to Fratton Park, saw their advances for the defensive midfielder turned down last June.

Reports from the continent claimed the Blues’ efforts fell well short of the 2-3m euros valuation Liege had placed on the player.

That valuation, plus Standard giving them no encouragement in their pursuit of the defensive midfielder, prompted Pompey to turn their attention to midfield alternatives during last summer’s transfer window.

As a result, Andre Dozzell, Abdoulaye Kamara and Freddie Potts were brought in to bolster Pompey engine-room options that at the time boasted Marlon Pack, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin, Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson.

Meanwhile, as Moxon, Lowery and Stevenson left in January, O’Neill’s former Standard Liege team-mate, Isaac Hayden, was brought in on loan from Newcastle United to help with Pompey’s Championship survival bid.

With both Hayden and Potts (West Ham) set to return to their parent clubs once the season is over, Pompey will look to bolster their midfield options once more this summer as they look to build on their first season back in the Championship.

Pack’s playing time as a midfielder was reduced as this season progressed, while Dozzell’s contract situation is yet to be agreed publicly.

In addition, Kamara has made just five league appearances since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has not been involved in any match-day squad since Pompey’s FA Cup exit at Wycombe on Jaanuary 10. It’s uncl;ear whether he remains part of head coach John Mousinho’s long-term plans.

