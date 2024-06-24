Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The expected battle for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s services has well and truly begun.

However, The News understands Pompey are no longer devoting resources in an attempt to lure the exciting Crystal Palace youngster to Fratton Park next season.

The Blues knew from the very beginning that bringing the 21-year-old winger to the south coast to play a key part of their maiden season back in the Championship was an ambitious move. There are doubts within the Pompey football operation about the pathway to sealing a loan deal for the Londoner, with Rak-Sakyi anticipated to attract numerous offers after a season on the sidelines at Selhurst Park.

That didn’t stop the Blues from registering an interest in the player once their status for the forthcoming season was confirmed. Yet other targets are now being assessed as the competition for the Palace youth product intensifies.

Pompey, along with Leicester, Ipswich, Sunderland and Hull, were initially credited with an interest in the former Charlton loanee, who registered 15 goals and eight assists during 43 League One games for the Addicks during the 2022-23 season. But according to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, both Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers have now entered this summer’s race for the talented wideman.

Like most loans from Premier League club’s this close season because of the ongoing Euros, a winner in the battle to land Rak-Sakyi will not be known until closer to the beginning of next season. A move to Pompey, won’t be on the horizon, though as the Blues weigh up alternatives amid the scrum for the player’s signature.