Thomas Kaminski - remember him?

Of course you do! He’s the Luton keeper who was calamitously sent off against Pompey at Fratton Park earlier this month after crashing into Paddy Lane outside his own penalty box and then upending Conor Ogilvie - just two minutes after being booked for time-wasting.

The 31-year-old’s first-half actions that day gave match official John Busby no hesitation in handing the Belgian his marching orders. It also prompted ridicule from the Sky Sports studio as pundit Lee Hendrie criticised the keeper’s ‘rash’ decision-making, while former referee Mike Dean labelled the Hatters stopper ‘stupid’.

That’s hardy a ringing endorsement for the £450,000 signing from Blackburn in 2023. But it’s not enough to put Premier League new-boys Leicester launching a £10m-plus bid for the keeper.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account, Foxes boss Steve Cooper is currently trying to prise the Belgian away from Kenilworth Road outfit ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. A bid in excess of £10m is apparently being readied in the hope that that will be enough to tempt Luton to cash in on the stopper.

If successful, Kaminski could join winger Chiedozie Ogbene - who also featured in the Hatters’ goalless draw with Pompey at PO4 - to leave the Championship side before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Irishman is reportedly the subject of an £8m bid from Ipswich - a move that could mark the end of former Fratton favourite Marcus Harness’ time at Portman Road.

It’s emerged, though, that Luton boss Rob Edwards has a ready-made replacement in mind.

Reports this afternoon suggest that Abu Kamara is on his wanted list. Indeed, the BBC’s Alex Howell claims that both Luton and Hull are in talks with Norwich over the former Pompey loanee after submitting bids in the region of £2.5m.