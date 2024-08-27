Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abu Kamara has been the subject of three failed bids from Championship clubs as the former Pompey loanee looks to seal a Norwich exit ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

According to Canaries specialists pinkun.com, the bids have come from three separate second-tier outfits, who are impressed with the levels the forward reached during his season-long loan at Fratton Park last season.

It’s understood the offers have all been rejected by the Carrow Road side, who will begrudgingly allow the England under-20 international to leave this summer. However, Norwich are anticipating those interested parties to return with four days of the transfer window remaining in a bid to strike an agreement with the club for the wantaway forward.

The identities of two of the Championship clubs remain unknown, although the Hull Daily Mail has reported that Hull are one of the teams to have made their interest in the player clear.

They claim the Tigers have ‘gone in hard to get a deal done’ after being given the green light by Norwich. A ‘firm bid’ is on the table, with ‘an agreement between the two clubs expected to be met’.

It’s believed Norwich value Kamara in the region of £2m.

Pompey have never hidden their desire to be reunited with the 21-year-old, who scored eight goals and registered 10 assists as the Blues stormed to the League One title last year.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are one of the three clubs to have made contact with Norwich since the Canaries youth product asked to leave. However, attack is an area of the park Pompey have invested heavily in already this summer, with Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen, Matt Ritchie and Harvey Blair already recruited. Brighton forward Mark O’Mahony is also expected to arrive on loan before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Kamara wasn’t named in Norwich’s match-day squad for Saturday’s draw with Sheffield United at Carrow Road.

Speaking after that game, Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup explained why. He said: ‘I spoke with him the other day, and we just decided that the game will not be for him, for both parties in this, not to create too much distraction and too much attention about that.

“I think that was also what he, actually at the end, thought was the best decision. So we take it a little bit day by day with Abu and see how it goes.

‘We don't give any players away for free. So that's the situation. I like him. He's a good lad, and I think he performs well in training. And he's a big part of the group, and will still be, until there is a transfer deal that we can accept. We can only accept if there's a good offer.’

Kamara has one year left on his Norwich contract, with the club also having the option of an additional 12 months.