Pompey fans on social media have been debating striker Kusini Yengi’s latest call-up to the Australia national side for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China.

And the majority appear to believe it’s a premature return to the international scene for the forward, who has played just 29 minutes of football over the past three months.

Those minutes arrived in the Blues’ recent games against Luton (28 minutes) and Leeds (1) as John Mousinho utilised the striker from the bench.

The 26-year-old was not used in Wednesday night’s Fratton Park defeat against Plymouth, despite the hosts needing two goals to cancel out the vistors’ strikes either side of half-time. Meanwhile, the reason why Yengi’s game time has been so minimal since November is down to the knee injury he picked up during the Socceroos’ 2-2 draw with Bahrain - a game the 26-year-old scored twice in.

That setback, plus other injury issues picked up this season, have contributed to just 11 appearances in total this term. Yengi is also yet to get off the mark in 2024-25, with just nine games remaining. Last season, the Aussie bagged 11 goals in all competitions and played a key role in Pompey’s League One title win.

Pompey fans would love to see the former Western Sydney Wanderers frontman repeat those goalscoring heroics and build on his impressive maiden campaign at Fratton Park over the remaining weeks of this season. But many are worried that won’t happen as he prepares to jet off to link up with Tony Popovic’s side.

With no form to fall back on or enough match action minutes in his legs to justify another call-up, there’s an opinon Yengi would benefit from remaining at Pompey this month. There’s some who disagree. Although the general consensus is Yengi shouldn’t be travelling to the other side of the world to join up with his international team-mates at this particular moment - something Mousinho also believes

Here’s a selection of the views shared on our Facebook page when we asked fans; what’s your thoughts on Australia’s decision to call up Kusini Yengi?

The Kusini Yengi should he or shouldn’t he debate

Sam Stephens: Sorry but imo he shouldn't go coz every time he plays for them he gets a lengthy injury! PuP.

Kolonel Kasper: If you're Yengi, you're grabbing as much game time as you can. Why warm the bench in the rain when you be a star at home and put yourself in the shop window of a club that will give you more game time and maybe even a pay rise? No brainer for anyone without blue tinted specs on, but not what us fans will want from him.

Duncan Fitch: It’ll raise his stock in Australia and we may be able to swap him for someone!!

Duncan Wall: I’m surprised at the crime. Yengi has no form in which to base a selection, hence the ire of the Pompey fans.

Mel Clarke: I’m hoping and praying that he doesn’t come home injured again.

Ali Lance: I’m pleased seeing as he’s not getting much of a look in for Pompey at the moment. He’s working his way back to full fitness so some minutes on the pitch for Australia combined with the odd goal will hopefully boost his confidence playing for Pompey for the rest of the season. Either that or he’ll come back injured of course.

Alan Hankey: Unfortunately he’s been a waste of time this season, surprised he even got called up for Australia.

Chris Headon: At least he’ll get some game time in his legs. Just don’t come back with a season ending injury.

Keith Taylor: Not enough game time.

Kevin Oshea: When he came on against Leeds he didn't even attempt to challenge for the ball in the air. i think his time is up at Pompey and will maybe move on in the summer.

Paul Sharpe: Didn’t he pick up an injury last time out?

Pat Teasdale: He couldn’t have made less effort for the cause against Leeds when he came on at the end. It looked like his first time on a football pitch… he was all over the show (lack of work rate, caught offside, not holding the ball up, not fighting for every 50/50, etc). Surprised to see him called up.

Keith White: Has hardly ripped up any turf since the start of the season tbh.

Shawn Woodward: Doesn’t deserve a call up done nothing for us.